Liber OZ
OZ: Liber LXXVII
"the law of
the strong:
this is our law
and the joy
of the world." AL. II. 2
"Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law." --AL. I. 40
"thou hast no right but to do thy will. Do that, and no other shall say nay." --AL. I. 42-3
"Every man and every woman is a star." --AL. I. 3
There is no god but man.
- 1. Man has the right to live by his own law--
- to live in the way that he wills to do:
to work as he will:
to play as he will:
to rest as he will:
to die when and how he will.
- 2. Man has the right to eat what he will:
- to drink what he will:
to dwell where he will:
to move as he will on the face of the earth.
- 3. Man has the right to think what he will:
- to speak what he will:
to write what he will:
to draw, paint, carve, etch, mould, build as he will:
to dress as he will.
- 4. Man has the right to love as he will:--
- "take your fill and will of love as ye will,
when, where, and with whom ye will." --AL. I. 51
- 5. Man has the right to kill those who would thwart these rights.
- "the slaves shall serve." --AL. II. 58
"Love is the law, love under will." --AL. I. 57
