O Z: Liber LXXVII

"the law of

the strong:

this is our law

and the joy

of the world." AL. II. 2

"Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law." --AL. I. 40

"thou hast no right but to do thy will. Do that, and no other shall say nay." --AL. I. 42-3

"Every man and every woman is a star." --AL. I. 3

There is no god but man.

1. Man has the right to live by his own law-- to live in the way that he wills to do:

to work as he will:

to play as he will:

to rest as he will:

to die when and how he will. 2. Man has the right to eat what he will: to drink what he will:

to dwell where he will:

to move as he will on the face of the earth. 3. Man has the right to think what he will: to speak what he will:

to write what he will:

to draw, paint, carve, etch, mould, build as he will:

to dress as he will. 4. Man has the right to love as he will:-- "take your fill and will of love as ye will,

when, where, and with whom ye will." --AL. I. 51 5. Man has the right to kill those who would thwart these rights. "the slaves shall serve." --AL. II. 58

"Love is the law, love under will." --AL. I. 57

