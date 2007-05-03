In the Iraq war spending bill, congressional Democrats sent Bush a better choice than he had a right to. Either accept an end to the Iraq mess in 12 to 18 months, or veto the bill and end the war now.Bush vetoed the bill, which means funding runs out, and our troops will finally begin returning home, within the next 60 days. Incredibly, House Democrats have desperately attempted to keep the war going by trying to override the veto, but they failed.So imagine my disgust this morning to see local news clips of Austin liberals actually protesting the end of the war!Yes, I kid you not. News coverage showed a few dozen "anti-war" demonstrators who were actually angry that Bush vetoed any future spending on the Iraq debacle.Has hatred of Bush (or knee-jerk support of pro-war Democrats just because they're Democrats) become so automatic and ingrained that liberals actually want the war to continue? Do they actually want more US troops to die in Bush's quagmire?Apparently some do.Let there be no confusion - thanks to Bush's veto, direct US military involvement in Iraq now does in fact *end in 60 days.* That is, unless the congressional Democrat majority actually votes to give him more money to continue the slaughter. Indications are that they're intending to do just that.So, you want to protest, liberals? Fine. Then we need to physically occupy and shut down the local and DC offices of any Democratic congressperson who casts a vote to give Bush more funding for his illegal war. MAke sure any Democrat who votes for more funding is hounded out of office, in November 2008, or preferably long before.Thanks to Bush's veto, the *only* people who can keep the carnage going are the Democrats. And, given the hearty support for continued war funding that the "protesters" were expressing, it looks like the Dems are actually going to get away with reviving the funding that Bush vetoed! Gee, thanks a lot. I'm sure the grunts will be grateful that thanks to the Democrats and "liberals," they'll get to spend another few years in hell.